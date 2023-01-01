UrduPoint.com

Fraudster Detained In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Sunday has arrested the accused who limed 1900 people and registered the first case of the New Year against him.

According to a private media report, the Rawalpindi Cantt Police has arrested a fraudster, who has been identified as Chaudhry Shehbaz, who cheated hundreds of men and women on the pretense of employment.

According to police officials, the accused used to pretend to be a PS of high-ranking government officials and impersonate senior officers on bogus calls to lure citizens into his clutches.

The officials said that the accused had also created fake cards and videos of fake interviews to cheat, while he used to receive money for getting various government jobs and later blocked the number and ended the contact.

The Police officials also told that the accused had allegedly cheated 1,400 men and 500 women on the pretext of employment and was booked earlier in cases in different cities.

According to the police officials, the accused has disclosed incidents worth millions of rupees in various cities and more big and important revelations are expected from him in further investigation.

