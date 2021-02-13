UrduPoint.com
Fraudster Held For Cheating Simpletons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Karachi Company Police arrested a fraudster involved in minting money from simpletons on the pretext of giving them huge profit in return, police said on Saturday.

According to the details, a team of Karachi Company Police arrested a fraudster Tahir Iqbal who used to get money from people on the pretext of offering them huge profit in return and to also give them bogus cheques.

The accused was trapped by police team as he was offered to get money for profit return.

Several cases of cheques dishonor have been already registered against him at various police stations including Karachi Company, Kohsar, Koral and Bani Gala Islamabad.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar appreciated the performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team who arrested him.

