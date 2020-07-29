UrduPoint.com
Fraudster Held For Minting Money Through Fake Job Letters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Fraudster held for minting money through fake job letters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police along with other law enforcement agency conducted raid in sector E-11 and nabbed a fraudster involved in minting money from people by offering them fake appointment letters against various jobs, police said.

According to details, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sadheer Ahmed Abbasi, Irfan Ullah and personnel of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police along with personnel of an intelligence agency nabbed a proclaimed offender wanted in various fraud cases. He was wanted to law enforcers in cheque dishonor cases, impersonating himself as government official of various government departments to mint money from people and also extortion activities. He has been identified as Nadeem Khan s/o Mewa Khan resident of sector E-11/3 and permanent resident of Tehsil Barya District Nowshera Feeroz Sindh.

Law enforcers also recovered VIGO vehicle (ICT-AQF-799) with fake number plate, wireless sets, shackles, fake stamps of 28 government departments, fake service cards, fake number plates and fake weapons license.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to loot people after installing fake red color number plate (CC-01-182) on his Audi vehicle. Cases have been registered against him at Kandkot Police station Sidh and Islamabad Golra police station.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of CIA police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the team members.

