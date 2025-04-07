Fraudster held for promising job to student

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A man was arrested for allegedly deceiving a female student by promising her a job and falsely claiming strong connections with senior police officers.

Police said on Monday that the suspect, identified as Majid Goraya,reportedly took Rs.

900,000 and a signed blank cheque from Nadia, resident of Qasba Sanawan, Kot Addu.The student later released a video in which she leveled serious allegations of blackmail and fraud against the accused.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and launched investigation.