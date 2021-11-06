Fraudster held in cheque dishonor case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A fraudster was arrested in a cheque dishonor case in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police station here Saturday.

Police official said that the arrested suspect was identified as Amjad Javed.

The accused had issued a bogus cheque.

A case was registered against him in Cantt Police station. However, he went into hiding from 2018. Police official added that they were investigating the matter further.