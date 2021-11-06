UrduPoint.com

Fraudster Held In Cheque Dishonor Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:50 PM

Fraudster held in cheque dishonor case

A fraudster was arrested in a cheque dishonor case in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police station here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A fraudster was arrested in a cheque dishonor case in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police station here Saturday.

Police official said that the arrested suspect was identified as Amjad Javed.

The accused had issued a bogus cheque.

A case was registered against him in Cantt Police station. However, he went into hiding from 2018. Police official added that they were investigating the matter further.

Related Topics

Police Amjad Javed 2018 From

Recent Stories

751 transporters fined on overloading in previous ..

751 transporters fined on overloading in previous month

1 minute ago
 Spain police hold 11 after passengers flee emergen ..

Spain police hold 11 after passengers flee emergency landing

2 minutes ago
 VWAS protests in front of KPC

VWAS protests in front of KPC

2 minutes ago
 Increase in demand, delay in crushing sugarcane ca ..

Increase in demand, delay in crushing sugarcane caused price hike: Finance Minis ..

14 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick pays tribute to Jammu Shuhada

Mushaal Mullick pays tribute to Jammu Shuhada

16 minutes ago
 4 held on violation of marriage laws

4 held on violation of marriage laws

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.