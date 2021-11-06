Fraudster Held In Cheque Dishonor Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A fraudster was arrested in a cheque dishonor case in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police station here Saturday.
Police official said that the arrested suspect was identified as Amjad Javed.
The accused had issued a bogus cheque.
A case was registered against him in Cantt Police station. However, he went into hiding from 2018. Police official added that they were investigating the matter further.