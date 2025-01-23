Fraudster robbing people thru ‘Parchi’ gambling held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Banni Police on Thursday arrested a fraudster who robbed the people through ‘Parchi’ gambling.

The accused Sheraz used to deceive the people promising return on the amount spent on the purchase of ‘Parchis’ (slips), a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The police also seized Rs 2,620 in cash, mobile phones and slips (Parchis) of various numbers, he added.