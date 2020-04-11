Fraudsters arrested for deceiving beneficiaries of Ehsas Programme

Kohat Police Saturday arrested two fraudsters for deducting money from beneficiaries of Ehsas Programmme through deceit

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Kohat Police Saturday arrested two fraudsters for deducting money from beneficiaries of Ehsas Programmme through deceit.

According to police, two persons were arrested who were found deducting money from deserving people who received aid under Ehsas Programme.

The arrested were busy in deceiving innocents in Government High school Behzadi Chakarkot.

Case has been registered against the arrested in Cantt Police Station and investigation was underway.