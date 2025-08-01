Fraudsters Arrested In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM
Police arrested a group of fraudsters, who posed as Sui Gas Department officials, while conducting an operation in the Samanabad area here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Police arrested a group of fraudsters, who posed as Sui Gas Department officials, while conducting an operation in the Samanabad area here on Friday.
According to a police spokesperson, Samanabad police arrested three accused of fraud.
The SP Iqbal Town said that the accused used to collect money by pretending to be Sui Gas employees. The accused had collected Rs145,000 in cash and money through JezCash from citizen Hassan. Fake Sui Gas bills and fake government letters were recovered from accused Ijaz, Javed and Jawad.
A case was registered against the accused and handed over to the Investigation Wing.
