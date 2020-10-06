Fraudsters deceives steel industry owner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A fraudsters deceived an industry owner by refusing to settle amount of two million rupees business credit, police said on Monday.

Mohammad Ibrar of private steel industry lodged a report in Hayatabad police station and informed that a man Alebaar Ahmed resident of Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi had fraudulently purchased iron and later refused to debit the amount.

Police have registered a case against the fraudsters and started investigations.