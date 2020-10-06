UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fraudsters Deceives Steel Industry Owner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:09 PM

Fraudsters deceives steel industry owner

A fraudsters deceived an industry owner by refusing to settle amount of two million rupees business credit, police said on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A fraudsters deceived an industry owner by refusing to settle amount of two million rupees business credit, police said on Monday.

Mohammad Ibrar of private steel industry lodged a report in Hayatabad police station and informed that a man Alebaar Ahmed resident of Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi had fraudulently purchased iron and later refused to debit the amount.

Police have registered a case against the fraudsters and started investigations.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Business Police Station Man Industry Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives US Ambassador

10 minutes ago

More than AED225,000 of sport scholarship up for g ..

25 minutes ago

COAS visits Skardu, Gilgit; inaugurates 'Software ..

1 minute ago

Tourists vanish from locked down Madrid

1 minute ago

Govt. to spend Rs20bn on 22 health facilities: Min ..

1 minute ago

Vegetables irrigated from sewerage water destroyed ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.