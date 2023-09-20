Fraudsters held for deceiving individuals regarding immigration to foreign nations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Islamabad Capital police have detained fraudsters who exploited citizens by falsely promising to facilitate their overseas visa applications, profiting from their trust.

According to the details, Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan categorically asked to start a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, in a proactive move to protect citizens from visa fraud and financial deception, the Islamabad Capital Police, Aabpara Police Station, has initiated legal action against the accused involved in fraudulent activities to swindle citizens under the pretext of sending them to Dubai, a public relations officer said.

He said that the accused had been deceiving citizens by claiming to facilitate the issuance of visas to the United Arab Emirates and extracting money from them.

The Aabpara police station received information from a citizen who stated that he had fallen victim to a cash scam, having been misled with false promises of being sent to Dubai.

In response to the complaint, a case was registered under the charges of fraud and deception, leading to the swift apprehension of the main culprits.

It is crucial for the public to be aware that the UAE Embassy in Islamabad and the UAE Consulate Work visa services charge a legitimate fee of $69 for visa processing and $41 for document verification.

There are no additional fees imposed on citizens. Furthermore, it is strictly prohibited for any entity or individual, except for authorized companies approved by the UAE Embassy, to collect money for visa purposes.

Several unscrupulous entities are known to unlawfully extort money from citizens. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the "Pucar-15" helpline.