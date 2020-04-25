Fraudsters held for involvement in looting citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shalimar Police arrested two members of a criminal gang involved in looting simpletons, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that a special team was constituted by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed after some reported incidents of snatching cash from citizens outside banks on the pretext of counting the amount.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a police team under the supervision of ASP Shalimar Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar, Sub-Inspector Sulman Shah, ASI Haider Ali Shah and others.

This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest two persons identified as Ali Zahir Zada and Saeed Zahir Zada resident of House no 07, street no 21 Swan Garden Islamabad and recovered snatched cash from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit such acts in various areas of Islamabad and others districts.

Their physical remand has been obtained from the concerned court after registration of case against them. Further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.