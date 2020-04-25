UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fraudsters Held For Involvement In Looting Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:09 PM

Fraudsters held for involvement in looting citizens

Islamabad Shalimar Police arrested two members of a criminal gang involved in looting simpletons, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shalimar Police arrested two members of a criminal gang involved in looting simpletons, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that a special team was constituted by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed after some reported incidents of snatching cash from citizens outside banks on the pretext of counting the amount.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a police team under the supervision of ASP Shalimar Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar, Sub-Inspector Sulman Shah, ASI Haider Ali Shah and others.

This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest two persons identified as Ali Zahir Zada and Saeed Zahir Zada resident of House no 07, street no 21 Swan Garden Islamabad and recovered snatched cash from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit such acts in various areas of Islamabad and others districts.

Their physical remand has been obtained from the concerned court after registration of case against them. Further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Saddar Sarfraz Ahmed Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

German official asks Poland to ease border restric ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie Maker, Cameroon's Eboua enter NBA Draft: re ..

2 minutes ago

Federal, provincial govts unitedly trying to defea ..

2 minutes ago

Second coronavirus test reports of 10 family membe ..

2 minutes ago

German EU Presidency to Be Defined by Combating CO ..

7 minutes ago

West Ham's Rice glad of virus relief from relegati ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.