Fraudsters impersonating special branch officials held for 30 mln extortion attempt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Shalimar Police Station apprehended a group of imposters who attempted to extort Rs30 million from a local call center by falsely presenting themselves as officers of the Special Branch.

A public relations officer told APP on Tuesday that a case (FIR No. 181/25) was registered against the accused, and they were taken into custody following a swift police operation based on a citizen report.

The group comprising five to six individuals, including a woman visited the Eyana Customer Service call center located in Sector E-11/2. They falsely introduced themselves as Special Branch officials and demanded Rs30 million in extortion, threatening severe consequences if their demand was not met.

He said, the arrested suspects were identified as Naseer Ahmed, Abid Hussain, Waseem Abbas, and Maryam, while two accomplices fled the scene. The suspects also attempted to snatch a mobile phone from the complainant’s husband and engaged in a physical confrontation.

He said, the CEO of the call center, Selwaraj Disna Dilrukshi, a female Sri Lankan national, reported the incident through the emergency helpline 15. Dilrukshi later submitted a written application at the police station, detailing how the suspects had harassed her staff and tried to blackmail them by impersonating intelligence officers.

He said the gang had also been reportedly involved in similar extortion attempts against other business owners and call centers in the city. Police sources revealed that further investigation may expose links with more white-collar individuals.

He said CCTV footage and other evidence from the call center have been collected, and an in-depth investigation is underway to arrest the remaining suspects and uncover the full scope of the group’s operations.

