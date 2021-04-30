The names of Saifur Rehman and Ahmer Waryas Khan, involved in the fraud in the name of investments in a company namely B4U, has been placed on ECL (Exit Control List) on the recommendation of NAB Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Names of Saifur Rehman and Ahmer Waryas Khan, involved in the fraud in the name of investments in a company namely B4U, has been placed on ECL (Exit Control List) on the recommendation of NAB Rawalpindi.

According to NAB spokesman, the both accused looted over Rs 2 billion of the people in the name of investments in the company B4U by making false promise of heavy profits and unrealistic returns.

The company B4U was not even registered with the SECP (Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan) and running its businesses illegally and had no legal licensing to seek deposits from general public.

The affectees of B4U has been asked to contact NAB, Rawalpindi.