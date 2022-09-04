Fraudulent arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested fraudulent in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The accused was identified as Shahzeb.During course of action, Police have also seized a vehicle, weapons, fake cards and other items from the accused possession.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was in progress.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar appreciated the Airport police team adding that strict action will be taken against the fraudulent and such element would not be allowed to cheat the innocent people.