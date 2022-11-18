UrduPoint.com

Fraught UN Climate Talks Enter Endgame With EU 'final Offer'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :UN climate talks entered their last day Friday with rich and developing nations deadlocked over creating a fund for countries devastated by the impacts of global warming -- and the EU warning its offer was final.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks with the aim of driving forward action on climate change as the world faces a worsening onslaught of extreme floods, heat waves and droughts.

The daunting list of urgent tasks includes finding agreement -- and funds -- for the emissions cuts needed to limit average warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, which scientists say is a safer guardrail to avoid the most dangerous impacts.

For many developing countries -- and small island states most threatened by sea level rise -- the defining issues at the conference is money for the "loss and damage" caused by climate change impacts.

A cascade of climate-driven extremes in recent months -- from floods in Pakistan and Nigeria to heatwaves and droughts across the world -- have shone a spotlight on the ferocious impacts of a warming world for developing nations that are also struggling with debts and surging inflation.

Disagreement over creating a specific loss and damage fund has threatened to derail the entire summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, though negotiations could go into overtime through the weekend.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said late Thursday there was "clearly a breakdown in trust" between developed and emerging economies as he called for deal on loss and damage, warning that "the blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction".

