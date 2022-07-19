UrduPoint.com

Free Admission, 100 Pc Scholarship At IUB For Board Toppers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Free admission, 100 pc scholarship at IUB for board toppers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has announced free admission and a 100 percent scholarship in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for students who get positions on educational boards across Pakistan. This offer will be given to position holder students from any intermediate board across Pakistan.

The Vice-Chancellor made this announcement while talking to the officials of the Directorate of Academic, Directorate of Information Technology and Directorate of Communication and Public Relations in connection with the admission campaign.

He said that the position holders are the pride of students, parents and the educational institutions. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will appreciate and encourage talent and such students will be provided 100 percent scholarship in BS programs on all campuses of the university and no admission fee will be charged. Position holders of all education boards of Pakistan except the Bahawalpur education board can benefit from this initiative.

At the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the mega admission campaign for Fall Admission 2022 is going on. The University is offering admission in 215 BS morning and evening programs at Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Ahmed Pur East, and Liaquat Pur campuses.

Under the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, like last year, the central admission cell and liaison office organized by the Directorate of Academics, Directorate of IT, and Directorate of Communication and Public Relations in Abbasia Campus is welcoming the incoming students.

This year too, for the convenience of students and parents from remote areas of the Bahawalpur division, special admission facilitation centers have been established in important towns including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Ahmed Pur East, and Liaquat Pur where information regarding admissions is available and guidance, career counseling and online application facilities are being provided.

