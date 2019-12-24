UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Ambulance Facility Stopped In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

Free Ambulance facility stopped in Tharparkar

Free Ambulance facility had been halted in Tharparkar. According to details free Ambulance provided to facilitate the patients referring to other hospitals had been ceased

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Free Ambulance facility had been halted in Tharparkar. According to details free Ambulance provided to facilitate the patients referring to other hospitals had been ceased.Meanwhile heirs of the patients admitting in hospital staged a protest on Main gate of hospital and chanted slogans against administration.

Civil surgeon civil hospital Mithi Dr Gul Munir vistro refused to provide free Ambulance to the heirs of the patients saying, no permission had been given by a committee so that. Ambulance service is stopped.

Heirs of ailing patients on Tuesday staged a protest over non availability of medicines and different tests of the patients.They demanded to set up privater hospitals in district instead of govt hospitals,were reluctant to provide better facilities.

Related Topics

Protest Tharparkar Government

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides not to remove Maryam Nawaz’ ..

5 minutes ago

Filipina based in the UAE enjoys all-expense paid ..

5 minutes ago

US Defense Budget to Exceed Russia's by 16 Times i ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Monitoring of US Missile Deploymen ..

5 minutes ago

12 Christmas bazaars set up in Multan division

5 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Ijaz Khan, Hazrat Ali win Quaid-e-Aza ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.