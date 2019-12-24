Free Ambulance facility stopped in Tharparkar

Free Ambulance facility had been halted in Tharparkar. According to details free Ambulance provided to facilitate the patients referring to other hospitals had been ceased

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Free Ambulance facility had been halted in Tharparkar. According to details free Ambulance provided to facilitate the patients referring to other hospitals had been ceased.Meanwhile heirs of the patients admitting in hospital staged a protest on Main gate of hospital and chanted slogans against administration.

Civil surgeon civil hospital Mithi Dr Gul Munir vistro refused to provide free Ambulance to the heirs of the patients saying, no permission had been given by a committee so that. Ambulance service is stopped.

Heirs of ailing patients on Tuesday staged a protest over non availability of medicines and different tests of the patients.They demanded to set up privater hospitals in district instead of govt hospitals,were reluctant to provide better facilities.