Free Anti-TB Camp Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Sahiwal Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi organised a free Anti-TB Camp at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Kameer, here on Sunday.

According to details, 70 suspected patients underwent sputum tests and X-rays at the special camp.

Dr Abdul Majeed Niazi said that TB was a contagious disease which affects lungs and the infected persons could spread the disease among other healthy people.

''TB was a treatable disease that requires six months of continuous treatment," he said.

