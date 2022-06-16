MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner announced free bus service for Tayyip Erdogan Hospital to be started from all main squares of the city.

The decision was held to facilitate masses and to provide easy access for patients to the hospital from across the city, Ali Anan Qamar said while visiting the hospital here Thursday.

AC Jamil Haider Shah, Chief Officer of District Council Rana Mahboob Alam accompanied the DC.

He further said that order was issued to make beautiful plantation, green lawn, green belt and establishing of parking area outside the hospital as well.