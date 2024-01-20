Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized In Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 28th January 2024
(Sunday).
The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Wednesday.
Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Huge cache of arms recovered in Bhana Mari3 minutes ago
-
Two-day Master Trainers programme begins in Nawabshah13 minutes ago
-
Common headaches tied to work stress: Dr Suhail Yaseen43 minutes ago
-
Nine held with drugs, weapons43 minutes ago
-
Mushaal deeply saddened over Yasin’s uncle demise53 minutes ago
-
250-bed Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital to be functional from 25th: DC53 minutes ago
-
Admission date extended for HSSC exams53 minutes ago
-
Restoration of 20 beds ward at LRH demanded1 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan visits Sibi to review polls arrangements1 hour ago
-
Election 2024 brings boom to floriculture business in KP1 hour ago
-
ECP starts issuing postal ballot papers to eligible voters1 hour ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution1 hour ago