Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 28th January 2024

(Sunday).

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.

APP/nsm

