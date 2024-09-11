Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Hearing Solutions (Pvt) Ltd. will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on September 18.

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.