Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized In Hyderabad On Oct 27

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized in Hyderabad on Oct 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Hearing solutions in collaboration with Siemens Signia Hearing Aids Company will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on October 27 (Sunday).

The camp will be held from 9 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hy­derabad, said a statement issued here Saturday.

Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.

