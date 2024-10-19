Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized In Hyderabad On Oct 27
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Hearing solutions in collaboration with Siemens Signia Hearing Aids Company will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on October 27 (Sunday).
The camp will be held from 9 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Saturday.
Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair
EPI launches community-based awareness program
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told
LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment
Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file
Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP
Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times
136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers urged to sow wheat by Nov 1511 minutes ago
-
EMCC established to entertain complaints related to KP LG by-poll11 minutes ago
-
Survival of civilization and culture possible only by staying connected: Dr. Ishaq Samijo31 minutes ago
-
PM calls for united efforts in raising awareness about breast cancer51 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge visits Sadda sub jail, focuses on prisoner welfare1 hour ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operation1 hour ago
-
Man kills his brother over minor dispute2 hours ago
-
Bilawal, JUI-F chief discuss political situation4 hours ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto announces fulfillment of promise to establish constitutional court12 hours ago
-
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair13 hours ago
-
EPI launches community-based awareness program13 hours ago
-
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats13 hours ago