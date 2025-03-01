Free camp for hearing loss to be organized in Hyderabad on March 3

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Islamabad Hearing solutions (Pvt) will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on March 3 (Monday).

The camp will be held from 9 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hy­derabad, said a statement issued here Saturday.

Eminent specialist Doctors from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.