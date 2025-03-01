Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized In Hyderabad On March 3
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Islamabad Hearing solutions (Pvt) will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on March 3 (Monday).
The camp will be held from 9 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Saturday.
Eminent specialist Doctors from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.
