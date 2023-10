Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on 11 October

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Hearing center (Pvt) Ltd would organize a free camp for hearing loss patients on 11th October (Wednesday).

The camp will be held from 10 am to 7 pm at Ghazi Medicare and Maternity home Hirabad, Hyderabad.

Eminent Specialists from Islamabad would examine patients suffering from Hearing loss, Tinnitus-Management, Baby Hearing Deficiency, Hearing Aid and test will be conducted through computerized machines.