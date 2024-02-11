Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on 17 Feb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 17th February 2024 (Saturday).

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hy­derabad, said a statement issued here Sunday.

Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ail­ments and provide treatment in the camp.

