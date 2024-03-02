Open Menu

Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized On 9 March

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on 9 March

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Islamabad Audiology Center (IHC) Pvt. Ltd. will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 9th March 2024 (Saturday).

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hy­derabad, said a statement issued here Saturday.

Eminent Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ail­ments and provide treatment in the camp.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad March Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

37 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

12 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

12 hours ago
Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

12 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

12 hours ago
 Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

12 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

12 hours ago
 19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

12 hours ago
 Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan