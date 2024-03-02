Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized On 9 March
Published March 02, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Islamabad Audiology Center (IHC) Pvt. Ltd. will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 9th March 2024 (Saturday).
The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Saturday.
Eminent Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.
