Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized On Dec 8
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Hearing Solution Lahore in collaboration with Siemens Signia Hearing will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 8th December 2024 (Sunday).
The camp will be held from 09:00 a.
m. to 6:00 p.m. at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Saturday.
Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.
APP/nsm
