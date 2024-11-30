Open Menu

Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized On Dec 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Hearing Solution Lahore in collaboration with Siemens Signia Hearing will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 8th December 2024 (Sunday).

The camp will be held from 09:00 a.

m. to 6:00 p.m. at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hy­derabad, said a statement issued here Saturday.

Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ail­ments and provide treatment in the camp.

APP/nsm

