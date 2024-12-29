Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on Jan 7

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Hearing Solution Lahore, in collaboration with Siemens Signia Hearing, will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 7th January 2025 (Tuesday).

The camp will be held from 9:00 a.

m. to 6:00 p.m. at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hy­derabad, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ail­ments and provide treatment in the camp.