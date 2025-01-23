Open Menu

Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized On Jan 28

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on Jan 28

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Hearing Solution, in collaboration with Siemens Signia Hearing, will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 28th January (Tuesday) 2025.

The camp will be held from 9:00 a.

m. to 6:00 p.m. at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hy­derabad, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ail­ments and provide treatment in the camp.

APP/nsm

