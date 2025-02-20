Open Menu

Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized On Feb 23

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Hearing Solution, in collaboration with Siemens Signia Hearing, will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 23rd February (Sunday) 2025.

The camp will be held from 9:00 a.

m. to 6:00 p.m. at Jeejal Maa Hospital Hy­derabad, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ail­ments and provide treatment in the camp.

