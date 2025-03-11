Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on March 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Is­lamabad Hearing Solution Lahore and Siemens Signia Hearing Aids Company will organise a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 18th March 2025 (Tuesday).

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Cen­ter Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Tuesday.

Eminent Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists from Islamabad would exam­ine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.