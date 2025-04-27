Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on May 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Is­lamabad Hearing Solution Lahore and Siemens Signia Hearing Aids Company will organise a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 5th May 2025 (Monday).

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Cen­ter, Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Tuesday.

Eminent ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) specialists from Islamabad would exam­ine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.

