Open Menu

Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized On May 5

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on May 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Is­lamabad Hearing Solution Lahore and Siemens Signia Hearing Aids Company will organise a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 5th May 2025 (Monday).

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Cen­ter, Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Tuesday.

Eminent ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) specialists from Islamabad would exam­ine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

18 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

18 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

22 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

22 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

22 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan