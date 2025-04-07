Open Menu

Free Cattle Distributed Among Women

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Free cattle distributed among women

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Government of Punjab held a ceremony in Tehsil Ahmedpur East and Tehsil Yazman of district Bahawalpur for the second phase of distributing livestock assets to 186 rural, needy, widowed, and divorced women.

Cows (heifers) and buffaloes (calves) were given to them free of charge through balloting. MPA Khalid Mahmood Waran and MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jajja attended the ceremony. Additional Secretary Livestock South Punjab Farooq Qamar, Deputy Secretary Admin South Punjab, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Director Livestock, other officers and staff, and rural women attended the event.

MPA Khalid Mahmood Waran and MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jajja said that the free provision of livestock assets to empower rural women is a remarkable initiative of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

They congratulated the rural women who received free livestock and said that the assets received from the government of Punjab should be taken care of in a better way. They said that needy, widowed, and divorced women will be able to earn a better livelihood by getting free livestock assets and the production of good breeds of animals will further increase. The Additional Director Livestock Bahawalpur said that the Livestock Department will provide free treatment and vaccination facilities for the animals. He said that the government of Punjab has provided more than four hundred livestock assets free of charge to women of all tehsils of Bahawalpur district, and Rs5,000 have also been given for animal feed and care, which they can receive through ATM cards.

