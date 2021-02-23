UrduPoint.com
Free Chest Medical Camp Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central women leader Zahida Latif, in collaboration with the Anti-TB Association on Tuesday organized a "free chest medical camp" in Ravi Town area.

After check-up of more than 375 patients, they were given free medicines as well while consultant doctors provided free consultation to patients.

Addressing on the occasion, Zahida Latif announced to organize similar free medical camps in under developed areas in the future.

Zahida Latif said, "We are thankful to anti-TB association especially Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz of anti-TB Association who supported us in this noble cause." She said the PTI government was working to provide basic facilities like health to the common man.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz said that philanthropists in Pakistan should step forward for the support and service of the poor. "We will set up such camps not only in Lahore but also in other cities of Punjab," he added.

