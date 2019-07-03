Free Children Summer Book Club to start at NBF tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Free Children Summer Book Club would started here at National Book Foundation (NBF) on Thursday.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Engineer Aamir Hasan would be chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of Summer Book Club, said a press release issue here on Wednesday.

Students of various schools of Rawalpindi and Islamabad under age 4 years to 10 years would participate in the club.

During summer book club, the students would be trained about storytelling, artwork and book reading.