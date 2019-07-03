UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Children Summer Book Club To Start At NBF Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Free Children Summer Book Club to start at NBF tomorrow

Free Children Summer Book Club would started here at National Book Foundation (NBF) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Free Children Summer Book Club would started here at National Book Foundation (NBF) on Thursday.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Engineer Aamir Hasan would be chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of Summer Book Club, said a press release issue here on Wednesday.

Students of various schools of Rawalpindi and Islamabad under age 4 years to 10 years would participate in the club.

During summer book club, the students would be trained about storytelling, artwork and book reading.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Reading

Recent Stories

Alan Faqir's 19th death anniversary to observe ..

18 seconds ago

Production units of two bakeries sealed in Faisala ..

19 seconds ago

$800 mln being spent on diseases erupt through con ..

20 seconds ago

Harlequins sign Fiji winger Goneva

22 seconds ago

Thai Airways to start flight operation from Lahore

7 minutes ago

Auqaf generates 5,545,000 more income than target

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.