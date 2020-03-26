Free consultation service for public launched

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of coronavirus, a free consultation facility for the public has been launched with the help of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha and the Private Hospital Association Sargodha.

In which doctors will instruct patients about their disease and also suggest their disease-related medicine via a WhatsApp video and a WhatsApp voice call.

In this regard, President of PMA Sargodha Dr. Sikandar Hayyat Warriach told that the purpose of free consultation service to give awareness about COVID-19 to citizen at their homes because it was good for their health to stay at home incoronavirus outbreak.

Doctors who were performing their services were; Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Arshad, Dr. Tayyab Hussain Awan, Dr. Umer Hayyat, Dr.Mushtaq Ahmed Malik, Dr. Saadullah Gondal, Dr. Sikandar Hayyat Warriach, Dr. Adnan Afzal Gondal and others. Citizen can contact on these numbers; 0321-6012021, 0345-7772575-0300-8700816, 0321-5303014, 0342-4745875, 0321-6011799, and 0321-6067313.