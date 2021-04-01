UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Coronavirus Test For Lahorites

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:33 PM

Free Coronavirus Test for Lahorites

The Commissioner said that all the citizens should call to call on 1133 for the free corona test.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2021) Lahore Commissioner Captain (retired) Mohammad Usman on Thursday announced a free Coronavirus test for Lahorites.

The Commissioner said that all the citizens should call to call on 1133 for the free corona test. The urgency reflected the gravity of the situation after the third Covid-19 wave intensified in Punjab.

Pakistan reported 98 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

National Command and Operation Center said that death toll from the pandemic reached to14,530, with the latest casualties.

There were 53, 127 active cases of the COVID-19 whereas 605, 274 patients fully recovered from the infection.

Total 50,055 tests for the disease were conducting during the same period.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of Coronavirus cases in the province has reached 223,181.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,768 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,9 in Kasur,31 in Sheikhupura,7 in Nankana Sahib,150 in Rawalpindi,14 in Attock,6 in Jehlum,2 in Chakwal,56 in Gujranwala,48 in Mandi Bahauddin,8 in Narowal,2 in Hafizabad,83 in Sialkot,47 in Gujrat,180 in Faisalabad,19 in Toba Tek Singh,21 in Chiniot,11 in Jhang,44 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,17 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar,105 in Multan,14 in Vehari,16 in Khanewal,9 in Lodharan,2 in Muzaffargarh, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan,4 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah, 28 in Rahimyar Khan,52 in Bahawalpur,28 in Bahawalnagar,30 in Okara,13 in Pakpattan and 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department conducted 3,838,133 tests for COVID-19 so far while 189,856 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin is likely to be paid as SAPM on Fina ..

10 minutes ago

PM commends efforts of FBR for achieving target of ..

21 minutes ago

Dist admin takes action over coronavirus SOPs viol ..

1 minute ago

Israel eyes Pfizer-BioNTech jabs for under-16s by ..

1 minute ago

CM KP Mahmood Khan inaugurates buses designed for ..

1 minute ago

Russia's FSB Prevented Terrorist Attack by IS Supp ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.