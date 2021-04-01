Free Coronavirus Test for Lahorites

(@fidahassanain)

The Commissioner said that all the citizens should call to call on 1133 for the free corona test. The urgency reflected the gravity of the situation after the third Covid-19 wave intensified in Punjab.

Pakistan reported 98 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

National Command and Operation Center said that death toll from the pandemic reached to14,530, with the latest casualties.

There were 53, 127 active cases of the COVID-19 whereas 605, 274 patients fully recovered from the infection.

Total 50,055 tests for the disease were conducting during the same period.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of Coronavirus cases in the province has reached 223,181.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,768 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,9 in Kasur,31 in Sheikhupura,7 in Nankana Sahib,150 in Rawalpindi,14 in Attock,6 in Jehlum,2 in Chakwal,56 in Gujranwala,48 in Mandi Bahauddin,8 in Narowal,2 in Hafizabad,83 in Sialkot,47 in Gujrat,180 in Faisalabad,19 in Toba Tek Singh,21 in Chiniot,11 in Jhang,44 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,17 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar,105 in Multan,14 in Vehari,16 in Khanewal,9 in Lodharan,2 in Muzaffargarh, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan,4 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah, 28 in Rahimyar Khan,52 in Bahawalpur,28 in Bahawalnagar,30 in Okara,13 in Pakpattan and 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department conducted 3,838,133 tests for COVID-19 so far while 189,856 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.