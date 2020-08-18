UrduPoint.com
Free COVID-19 Anti-bodies Testing Service Starts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Free COVID-19 anti-bodies testing service starts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Department has initiated a free COVID-19 Anti-bodies Testing Service in the province.

" In first phase, antibodies testing service regarding the COVID-19 has been launched in Quetta and Loralai districts, said Provincial Coordinator TB Program Dr Samee Kakar here on Tuesday.

He said that health department was making all-out efforts to contain the epidemic. "Initially anti-bodies service has been initiated at four hospitals of Quetta and District Headquarter Hospital Loralai.

He noted that testing services to the flood affectees would also be ensured in next phase.

More Stories From Pakistan

