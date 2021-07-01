Free COVID kit scam hits IIOJK: report

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Even as the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had announced that COVID kits comprising life-saving items would be distributed free of cost among the patients, the public complaints suggest that it could be another scam as the affected didn't get deliverance of the promise.

According to Kashmir media reports numerous COVID patients, who tested positive since the announcement made on May 17, have not been given the free kits for home treatment as promised by the authorities, which suggest something fishy is going around these free COVID kits.

Many of the complainants told media that there was a need for a high level inquiry into the matter as it could end up as a major scam as a huge number of COVID patients have tested positive since and the expenditure on COVID kits will into crores that way.

Many of the complainants said they were denied free of cost COVID kits even at public sector hospitals.

Shockingly even those Below the Poverty Line category were denied the free kits.

As media accessed prescription of a poor man who had to pay money for procurement of medicine for COVID from a hospital, it found out that five days after the announcement of the scheme, on May 22, the poor patient vide MRD No 2581 had tested positive at a hospital in Pulwama. The poor patient had to procure all the medicines and Oxymeter from open market. Vide bill number 17501 he paid the money for the medicine from a fair price shop at the hospital and subsequently went to the town to buy Oxymeter and other things.

It merits mentioning here that on May 17, on the instructions of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the authorities in IIOJK announced that free COVID kits would be given, but the promise has not been delivered on the ground and a thorough probe into the matter has been demanded.