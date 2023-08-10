Free diabetic camp opens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A week-long free diabetic camp was organized at Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazir hospital on Jaranwala road on Thursday.

Former Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Engr Azeem Randhawa inaugurated the camp while Chairman Management Committee Dr Shafqat Javed, Chairperson Memona Rohi Iqbal Butt and others were also present.

Engr Azeem Randhawa lauded the efforts of the hospital for holding free camps for different diseasesand said that hundreds of patients were getting medical checkup and treatment facilitiesfree of cost during the camps.