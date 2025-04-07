Free digital training empowers 1,000+ students at University of Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) RankingGrow LLC, an award winning Digital Marketing Agency, has once again proven its commitment of uplifting underserved communities by providing free digital marketing training to over 1,000 students at the University of Malakand.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, this initiative stands as the largest digital training program ever conducted in the university’s history and a major milestone for the region.

The students, mostly from underprivileged areas of KP, were given the opportunity to gain high-demand digital skills entirely free of cost.

As a result of this training, more than 200 students were selected for internships, over 100 secured jobs, and several others successfully launched their freelancing careers and online businesses.

The impact of this initiative reflects Ammad Ali’s, Founder and CEO of RankingGrow LLC, broader mission of empowering youth through skill development and digital opportunities.

Ammad Ali has so far trained more than 10,000 students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, creating hundreds of job opportunities and supporting youth through long-term, skill-based education.

He stated that he will continue to offer free digital marketing training in remote and underserved areas of the province.

He also expressed his commitment to helping small startups grow online by providing mentorship and financial support.

In recognition of his remarkable contribution to youth empowerment and digital growth, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa honored Ammad Ali with the Pride of KP Award, while the Directorate of Youth Affairs presented him with the High Achiever Award.

Under his visionary leadership, RankingGrow has grown from a one-person startup into an internationally recognized digital marketing and IT services company with over 100 employees. Based in Haripur, the company serves clients around the world.

Ammad Ali has announced plans to expand his training efforts even further, aiming to provide free training to another 10,000 students from underprivileged areas of KP in the coming years.