Free Digital Training Empowers 1,000+ Students At University Of Malakand
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) RankingGrow LLC, an award winning Digital Marketing Agency, has once again proven its commitment of uplifting underserved communities by providing free digital marketing training to over 1,000 students at the University of Malakand.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, this initiative stands as the largest digital training program ever conducted in the university’s history and a major milestone for the region.
The students, mostly from underprivileged areas of KP, were given the opportunity to gain high-demand digital skills entirely free of cost.
As a result of this training, more than 200 students were selected for internships, over 100 secured jobs, and several others successfully launched their freelancing careers and online businesses.
The impact of this initiative reflects Ammad Ali’s, Founder and CEO of RankingGrow LLC, broader mission of empowering youth through skill development and digital opportunities.
Ammad Ali has so far trained more than 10,000 students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, creating hundreds of job opportunities and supporting youth through long-term, skill-based education.
He stated that he will continue to offer free digital marketing training in remote and underserved areas of the province.
He also expressed his commitment to helping small startups grow online by providing mentorship and financial support.
In recognition of his remarkable contribution to youth empowerment and digital growth, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa honored Ammad Ali with the Pride of KP Award, while the Directorate of Youth Affairs presented him with the High Achiever Award.
Under his visionary leadership, RankingGrow has grown from a one-person startup into an internationally recognized digital marketing and IT services company with over 100 employees. Based in Haripur, the company serves clients around the world.
Ammad Ali has announced plans to expand his training efforts even further, aiming to provide free training to another 10,000 students from underprivileged areas of KP in the coming years.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for improving city parks condition1 minute ago
-
Free digital training empowers 1,000+ students at University of Malakand2 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife for honour12 minutes ago
-
Home dept announces comprehensive security measures for Baisakhi festival21 minutes ago
-
WAPDA operation against electricity thieves ,defaulters held in Nawabshah22 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif Ali Memon appointed as chairman BISE, SBA22 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 1.5kg hash32 minutes ago
-
2 girls killed, 2 others injured in road accident42 minutes ago
-
PKI urges political parties to forge unity for peace, agriculture promotion51 minutes ago
-
Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail1 hour ago
-
KP faces serious challenges of terrorism, governance gap, economic crisis: Governor Kundi1 hour ago
-
SSP Lasbela conducts surprise visits to various police stations2 hours ago