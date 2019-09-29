Free distribution of medicines for Thalassaemia patients started

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassaemia hospital and Blood Services Peshawar started free distribution of iron chelation medicines among the registered poor Thalassaemia patients.

According to the founder of Hamza Foundation Ijaz Ali Khan and Medical Director, Dr.

Tariq Khan the iron chelation medicine was being provided to those poor and underprivileged patients of Thalassaemia major, who can not afford the medicine, due to its high cost.

We will continue this process of provision of costly medicine to the poor and ailing patients, they added.

It is worth mentioning that iron chelation medicines are as much important for the life survival of Thalassaemia major patients' kids as blood is important for their life.

They said iron chelation medicine keeps the balance of extra iron in the body of Thalassaemia major patients, Dr. Tariq said.