UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Distribution Of Medicines For Thalassaemia Patients Started

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 05:50 PM

Free distribution of medicines for Thalassaemia patients started

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassaemia hospital and Blood Services Peshawar started free distribution of iron chelation medicines among the registered poor Thalassaemia patients.

According to the founder of Hamza Foundation Ijaz Ali Khan and Medical Director, Dr.

Tariq Khan the iron chelation medicine was being provided to those poor and underprivileged patients of Thalassaemia major, who can not afford the medicine, due to its high cost.

We will continue this process of provision of costly medicine to the poor and ailing patients, they added.

It is worth mentioning that iron chelation medicines are as much important for the life survival of Thalassaemia major patients' kids as blood is important for their life.

They said iron chelation medicine keeps the balance of extra iron in the body of Thalassaemia major patients, Dr. Tariq said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Washington screens ‘History of th ..

36 minutes ago

UAE advancing Emirati community&#039;s political d ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation i ..

51 minutes ago

Curated tours for UAE university students to creat ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai attracts AED46.6 billion in FDIs for H1 2019

1 hour ago

More specialists needed to meet growing demand for ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.