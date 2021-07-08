UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free, Dynamic Media Vital For Strengthening Democracy: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Free, dynamic media vital for strengthening democracy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that free, active and dynamic media was essential for the strengthening of democracy and the promotion of democratic norms.

In his congratulatory message to the newly elected President of Parliamentary Reporters Association ( PRA) Siddique Sajid, Vice President Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Secretary General Asif Bashir Chaudhry and other office bearers the minister said their election was a sign of the journalist community's confidence in them.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believed in the fundamental, democratic and constitutional right to freedom of expression.

The minister said the PRA's role in the coverage of proceedings of National Assembly and Senate sessions was commendable.

The solution to the problems being faced by the journalists, their welfare, security and protection of rights were among our government's priorities, said the minister.

Chaudhry Fawad expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers of PRA would play their role for the welfare of the journalist community.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Nawaz Khan Media Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: The deepening UAE-Vatican humanitaria ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 July 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

11 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.