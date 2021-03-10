UrduPoint.com
Free Emergency Medical Services Kicks Off In AJK: Farooq Haider

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Free emergency medical services kicks off in AJK: Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that free emergency medical services have been introduced in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir for dispensation of free health cover to the aspirants close to their door step across the state indiscriminately.

He was talking to a delegation of the Young Nursing Association who called on him in the state capital.

The delegation lauded the AJK government's recent healthy steps for the improvement of the performance of the nursing staff serving in the public-sector health facilities including the district and tehsil headquarter hospitals across the State.

AJK Prime Minister said that provision of quality health and education facilities to the masses close to their door-step were atop the priorities of his government.

Farooq Haider said that the role of nursing for the rehabilitation of the ailing humanity was of exceptional significance and the government will not ever ignore the untiring services of the nursing staffers in the hospitals, Earlier chairing board of Directors' meeting of the State-run Cadet College Palandri in the State metropolis on Wednesday, Raja Farooq Haider said that in view of the national significance of the Palandri AJK-based State-run Cadet College, the AJK government would extend all possible financial support to this institution including the construction of a state-of-the-art hostel.

The AJK Prime Minister said that the students who have completed their studies from this institution were serving in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Farooq Haider directed to finalize the recommendations of the pension committee and pay scales of the academic and administrative staff of both of the public-sector Cadet colleges in Muzaffarabad and Palandri.

