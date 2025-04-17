Open Menu

Free Entry To Punjab's Historical Sites On World Heritage Day

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Free entry to Punjab's historical sites on World Heritage Day

In celebration of World Heritage Day on April 18, 2025, the Directorate General of Archaeology, government of the Punjab has announced free entry for the general public to all historical sites, monuments and museums under its jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In celebration of World Heritage Day on April 18, 2025, the Directorate General of Archaeology, government of the Punjab has announced free entry for the general public to all historical sites, monuments and museums under its jurisdiction.

The initiative is part of the vision of the chief minister Punjab to promote cultural heritage, boost educational tourism and ensure inclusive access to the province’s rich archaeological legacy.

Historic landmarks including the Taxila Museum, Harappa Museum, Rohtas Fort, Iqbal Manzil Sialkot, Hiran Minar Sheikhupura and many others across Punjab will be open to the public at no cost.

Officials encourage citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to visit these cultural treasures, learn more about Pakistan’s ancient civilizations, and contribute to the broader effort of heritage preservation.

The directorate has urged the public to join in celebrating the day by exploring the depth of Punjab’s historical landscape and strengthening the connection between communities and their shared heritage.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tu ..

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultu ..

Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultural revival: Azma Bukhari

3 minutes ago
 Free entry to Punjab's historical sites on World H ..

Free entry to Punjab's historical sites on World Heritage Day

3 minutes ago
 Following traffic rules can help save lives: CTO B ..

Following traffic rules can help save lives: CTO Beenish

3 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 4 Khwarij, one solider embrac ..

Security forces kill 4 Khwarij, one solider embrace martyrdom: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Grand celebrations held across Punjab for Sikh pil ..

Grand celebrations held across Punjab for Sikh pilgrims on Vaisakhi

3 minutes ago
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of ..

140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf

10 minutes ago
 Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case

Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case

10 minutes ago
 DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhan ..

DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers s ..

Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture

12 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of fath ..

President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha

10 minutes ago
 NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off ..

NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan