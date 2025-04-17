In celebration of World Heritage Day on April 18, 2025, the Directorate General of Archaeology, government of the Punjab has announced free entry for the general public to all historical sites, monuments and museums under its jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In celebration of World Heritage Day on April 18, 2025, the Directorate General of Archaeology, government of the Punjab has announced free entry for the general public to all historical sites, monuments and museums under its jurisdiction.

The initiative is part of the vision of the chief minister Punjab to promote cultural heritage, boost educational tourism and ensure inclusive access to the province’s rich archaeological legacy.

Historic landmarks including the Taxila Museum, Harappa Museum, Rohtas Fort, Iqbal Manzil Sialkot, Hiran Minar Sheikhupura and many others across Punjab will be open to the public at no cost.

Officials encourage citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to visit these cultural treasures, learn more about Pakistan’s ancient civilizations, and contribute to the broader effort of heritage preservation.

The directorate has urged the public to join in celebrating the day by exploring the depth of Punjab’s historical landscape and strengthening the connection between communities and their shared heritage.