Free Entry To Punjab's Historical Sites On World Heritage Day
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 10:39 PM
In celebration of World Heritage Day on April 18, 2025, the Directorate General of Archaeology, government of the Punjab has announced free entry for the general public to all historical sites, monuments and museums under its jurisdiction
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In celebration of World Heritage Day on April 18, 2025, the Directorate General of Archaeology, government of the Punjab has announced free entry for the general public to all historical sites, monuments and museums under its jurisdiction.
The initiative is part of the vision of the chief minister Punjab to promote cultural heritage, boost educational tourism and ensure inclusive access to the province’s rich archaeological legacy.
Historic landmarks including the Taxila Museum, Harappa Museum, Rohtas Fort, Iqbal Manzil Sialkot, Hiran Minar Sheikhupura and many others across Punjab will be open to the public at no cost.
Officials encourage citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to visit these cultural treasures, learn more about Pakistan’s ancient civilizations, and contribute to the broader effort of heritage preservation.
The directorate has urged the public to join in celebrating the day by exploring the depth of Punjab’s historical landscape and strengthening the connection between communities and their shared heritage.
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain
Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultural revival: Azma Bukhari
Free entry to Punjab's historical sites on World Heritage Day
Following traffic rules can help save lives: CTO Beenish
Security forces kill 4 Khwarij, one solider embrace martyrdom: ISPR
Grand celebrations held across Punjab for Sikh pilgrims on Vaisakhi
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf
Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case
DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation
Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultural revival: Azma Bukhari3 minutes ago
-
Free entry to Punjab's historical sites on World Heritage Day3 minutes ago
-
Following traffic rules can help save lives: CTO Beenish3 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 4 Khwarij, one solider embrace martyrdom: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Grand celebrations held across Punjab for Sikh pilgrims on Vaisakhi3 minutes ago
-
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf10 minutes ago
-
Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case10 minutes ago
-
DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture12 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha10 minutes ago
-
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims12 minutes ago
-
DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees7 minutes ago