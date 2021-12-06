UrduPoint.com

Free Eye Camp By Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem From Dec 7

Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Larkana will organize the 42nd two-day free ophthalmology medical camp in Larkana on Tuesday (December 7).

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Larkana will organize the 42nd two-day free ophthalmology medical camp in Larkana on Tuesday (December 7).

The free eye camp would be inaugurated by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi.

The ophthalmologists will provide treatment to poor patients during the 2-day free eye medical camp, examine the patients free of cost and give free medicine along with the operation.

The Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem has also arranged accommodation and food for the visiting patients.

In this regard, Dr. Akhtar Ali Abbasi, the spokesperson of Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem said that in keeping with the tradition of late Haji Munawar Ali Abbasi, former Sindh Minister, a free medical camp for eye patients will be organized. In which the ophthalmologists will examine and operate the patients free of cost.

He said that people of Larkana and surrounding areas should visit the camp so that they can be treated free of cost.

