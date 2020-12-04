Free eye camp held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inter Global Human Development Society, Dr Jameel Shakil Khan on Friday inaugurated three-day eye camp at Obauro taluka headquarters hospital.

District Health Officer (DHO) Ghotki, Dr Abu Bakar Kalwar, Medical Superintendent (MS) Mumtaz Hussain and others were present on the occasion. He said during the camp, free of cost medicines and eyeglasses will also be distributed to them.