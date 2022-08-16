free eye camp held at DIG office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region, Javed Sonharo Jiskani along with SSP Sukkur on Tuesday visited free Eye Camp established by Al Shifa Eye Trust Hospital at DIG Sukkur office.

The DIG was informed that beside surgery, free lenses and medicines were being given in the camp.

Jiskani lauded the efforts of his sub ordinates and Al Shifa Eye Trust management for organizing free Eye Camp. He underlined the need of organizing such camps in other cities of Sukkur division so that cops and their family members of lower middle class could be benefited.