Free eye camp held in Kalam

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Gulbahar Lions Club Monday held 120th free eye camp in Kalam for the poor and destitute people, and provided treatment to 400 patients.

MNA Dr Haider Ali and Aqil Ali Shah of Greens Hotel extended support for the camp where 40-member team including doctors and volunteers including Professor Dr Nasir Saeed, Plastic Surgeon and Burn Specialist Prof Dr Tahir Khan, District Specialist Doctor Shakil Ahmed, renowned physician Dr Abdul Ghafar, Dr Dulat Khan, Dr Fazl Hanan and Dr M.J Mazher examined the patients and conducted free screening of the patients.

On the occasion, KP Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai especially visited the camp and appreciated the initiative of Gulbhara Lions Club and said that such initiatives by non-governmental organizations were highly encouraging.

He appealed to the Gulbahar Lions Club to continue such activities in all far flung areas to provide health care facilities to the poor.

He said the government was making efforts to provide best health care facilities to the people.