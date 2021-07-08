UrduPoint.com
Free Eye Camp Inaugurated At Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazir Hospital

Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A three-day free eye camp started at Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazir hospital under the aegis of Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed inaugurated the camp.

Chairman Management board Dr Shafqat Javed, Chairperson Management Committee Memona Rohi, Anjum Iqbal Butt, and others were present on the occasion.

The facilities of free check-up, medicine, eyes surgeries and treatment of different eye diseases will be provided during the camp.

Later, the minister visited different wards of the hospital and lauded the effort of Al-Khidmat Foundation rendered for the services.

He said that provision of treatment facilities to poor eye patients was a noble cause and people working in this pious work would get reward from Allah Almighty.

Chairman Dr Shafqat Javed said that over 300 eye patients were provided treatment facilities in previous free eye camp besides provision of free laboratory tests, surgeries and lenses.

